Mississippi Lottery Starts November 25, 2019

The games will have a cost of either $1, $2, or $5 and have a maximum pot of $100,000.
The traditional lottery and multistate games (i.e. MegaMillions and Powerball) with purses sometimes reaching over a Billion Dollars will start in Mississippi on January 30, 2020.
According to mslotteryhome.com, there are several participating retailers in the Flowood area and likely will be more soon. However, as of November 14, 2019, none of the gas stations around the intersection of Spillway Road and Old Fannin Road are participating. Perhaps this will change as retailers earn a 6% commission on lottery ticket sales.
According to the lottery's website, the first $80 Millon in net proceeds generated from the lottery (you probably won't win) will be used to fund road maintenance and infrastructure improvements (you might win if you're in the road construction business). Net revenue in excess of $80 Million will be directed to the education enhancement fund. The designation that the first $80 Million lottery net proceeds fund infrastructure improvements expires after 10 years and then will be directed to the state general fund. Reservoir area Representative, Brent Powell (HD 59) and Senator, Josh Harkins, (SD 20) voted in favor of the lottery.
In creating the lottery, the Legislature clearly sought to provide funding an additional direct funding source for infrastructure improvements (but only for 10 years). Perhaps this provided cover for some legislators to vote in favor of the lottery since all recent efforts to raise the state gas tax, which is currently about $0.18/gallon, have failed. So, it's interesting to consider whether the lottery would have passed the Legislature had the gas tax been raised recently.
Now that Mississippi has a lottery, only 5 states (Alabama, Hawaii, Alaska, Nevada, and Utah) do not have some form of lottery according to PlayUSA. Hopefully, Alabama politicians remain obstinate and Alabamians travel to Mississippi to play their luck, allowing Mississippi to reap the revenue. Hopefully, the Mississippi lottery will fare better against Alabamians than our college football teams.
No comments:
Post a Comment