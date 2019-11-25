Yakiniku Korean & Japanese BBQ Restaurant Coming to Flowood

Yukiniku Korean and Japanese BBQ is coming to the former Mellow Mushroom location at Dogwood in Flowood. According to the new owner, Yukiniku means BBQ in Japanese and will feature Korean food, Japanese hibachi, and signature Asian dishes. The restaurant is expected to open sometime in late December. The new owner provided the following pictures of their proposed build.
Here is the site where the restaurant will be located. The picture was taken from Lakeland Drive and Chick-fil-a is located to the right of this building.
No comments:
Post a Comment