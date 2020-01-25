Expedition Point Website and Master Plan and PRV Lease

Expedition Point, the new residential development at Brown's Landing, has published a website with more information about the project. Expeditionpoint.com
According to the website, there will be approximately 180 residential lots with minimum square footage requirements ranging from 2,000 to 4,000 square feet.
Here is the master plan of the development from their website. The Natchez Trace borders the north side of the development (left/right on top of the diagram) and State Highway 43 borders the eastern side of the property (top to bottom on the right of the diagram).
Here is the original lease from PRV to Expedition Point Development, LLC.
