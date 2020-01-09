Medical Marijuana Officially Meets 2020 Ballot Threshold

On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, the Mississippi Secretary of State confirmed the medical marijuana ballot initiative has successfully garnered the requisite signatures to be placed on the November 2020 ballot.
The ballot initiative will allow Mississippians to vote whether or not to join the 34 other states (there are 50 states total for those that don't know) that permit marijuana use for medical purposes. Of course, some states even permit the recreational use of marijuana but this ballot initiative is expressly limited to medical marijuana.
Mississippians for compassionate care, the group behind the ballot initiative, provided the following fact sheet about the matter.
MM2020 Fact Sheet SOS Issues Official Verification by TheRezNews.com on Scribdbr />
As noted above, the requirements to actually place a ballot initiative on the ballot are arduous. No matter the result, the individuals involved in this matter should be proud of their efforts to directly involve the electorate and influence the public policy of Mississippi.
Notably, the Mississippi Department of Health issued the following resolution, coming out against the initiative.
Mississippi Department of Health - Medical Marijuana Resolution by TheRezNews.com on Scribdbr /> This sets up for a debate that probably won't follow standard partisan battle lines and will likely be "old-school" versus "new-skool".
Either way, my sense is that the initiative will pass but not without some weeping and gnashing of teeth by the old-school guard. We'll see.
No comments:
Post a Comment