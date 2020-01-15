PRVWSD Reservoir to Mitigate High Water

PRVWSD Media Release - 01152020 Reservoir to Mitigate High Water (1) by TheRezNews.com on Scribd
According to the release, the National Weather Service is predicting the Pearl River at Jackson to crest on Saturday at 35.5 feet. This would be the highest crest since reaching 34.30 feet in April 2014.
Historic Crests for the Pearl River at Jackson, MS.
Historic Crests
(1) 43.28 ft on 04/17/1979
(2) 39.58 ft on 05/25/1983
(3) 36.30 ft on 03/31/1902
(4) 36.30 ft on 12/05/1880
(5) 36.07 ft on 12/07/1982
(6) 36.04 ft on 12/21/1961
(7) 36.00 ft on 04/25/1874
(8) 35.74 ft on 04/03/1976
(9) 35.63 ft on 04/15/1980
(10) 35.58 ft on 01/25/1983
Source: NWS
At the forecast 35.5 feet at the Jackson gauge, the Pearl River would be close to the 10th highest crest on record. Notably, the most recent top ten historical crest was about 37 years ago in 1983.
Here is a previous article on the proposed One-Lake Flood Control Plan.
