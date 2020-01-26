Reservoir Area Legislators Appointed Committee Chairman

Certain Reservoir area state legislators have been appointed chairman of various legislative committees.
Sen. Josh Harkins (SD20) a Republican representing most of the Rankin County side of the Rez, was appointed chair of the Senate Finance committee. Here is the full list of Senate committees.
Rep. Brent Powell (HD59), Republican representing Rankin County near the Rez, was appointed Chair of the House Energy Committee.
Rep. Lee Yancey (HD 74) a Republican representing a portion of Rankin County near the Rez, but further south of Rep. Powell's district, was appointed Vice-Chair of the House Medicaid Committee.
Here is the full list of House committees.
