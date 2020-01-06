Strong Point Self Storage Coming to Old Fannin Road

A new 83,000 square foot self-storage facility is under construction just south of Tire Depot on Old Fannin Road northbound.
The approximately 4.7-acre property was acquired by Tower Storage of Flowood, LLC, and will be operated by Strong Point Self Storage.
The facility will be climate-controlled and have the appearance of a "Class A" office building as shown above.
According to Chris Holyfield, of Holyfield Construction, Inc., the facility is expected to open in late fall 2020.
