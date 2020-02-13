Thursday, February 13, 2020
Interactive Map Showing Estimated Flood Inundation
NOAA MAP
This is a very interest map that estimates the extent of inundation for various Pearl River levels.
When you click the link, go to "Pearl River at Jackson" at the top.
Click "layers" at the bottom and uncheck all, except for the 38-foot box, which is the current forecast.
As you can see, it's going to flood several homes in Northeast Jackson and come very close to (if not flood some) homes in Rankin County west of Old Fannin Road.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment