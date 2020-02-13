Weather.gov Projects Pearl River to Reach 38 Feet at Jackson

According to Weather.gov, the Pearl River at Jackson is projected to crest at 38 feet on Sat/Sun.
Note the graphic below from the weather.gov, indicates that the 38 feet level is equivalent to approximately 66kcfs or 66,000 cubic feet per second of flow. Of course, this flow rate and river level may be affected by a multitude of variables, including sediment.
Notably, 38 feet would be a top 3 crest for the Pearl River at Jackson. Behind only the 1983 flood (39.6 and 1979 at 43.3 feet).
No comments:
Post a Comment