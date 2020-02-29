TheRezNews.com
Jim McDowell's
THE REZ NEWS
Pages
Home
Rez History
Rez People
Useful Links
About Us
Saturday, February 29, 2020
Saturday Morning Chuckles
Have you ever seen the resemblance between the shape of the state of Mississippi and Bart Simpson?
Back to regularly scheduled programming soon.
Posted by
Seth
at
2/29/2020 06:12:00 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment