Saturday, February 29, 2020
Who is Responsible for Spillway/Old Fannin Road Construction?
However, it's important to note that there are 4 other county supervisor positions, and the actions/inactions of your specific supervisor/representatives are ultimately what matters. At least one other County Supervisor (District 5, light blue/green) represents some Reservoir area residents and District 5 actually includes a corner of the Spillway Road, Northshore Drive, Old Fannin Road intersection. Specifically, several residences west of Old Fannin Road including Barnett Bend subdivision are represented by District 5 Supervisor, Jay Bishop. District 4 (shaded red above) Supervisor, Steve Gaines represents all residents west of Lakeland Drive, such as all the development on Holly Bush Road and Baker Lane. Presumably, some of these residents travel through this particular construction zone daily. You can see your specific supervisor district with this online map.
Additionally, as noted by the Supervisor Cross, the Fannin/Spillway/Northshore project is lead by MDOT. MDOT is governed by a three member transportation commision with each district equivalent to the Mississippi Supreme Court Districts (Map Here). All Rankin and Madison Country residents are represented by the central district MDOT Transportation Commissioner, Willie Simmons.
The point of this post is not to deflect or direct blame of the construction project (or any other project) from or to any particular supervisor or representative, but to highlight the difficulty in connecting voters to their supervisors/representatives that can actually influence policy. Voters have one vote based on their residence. So, a voter that is upset about the action/inaction of a representative of another district has very little leverage with that representative. However, voters that are engaged and use their potential vote to influence their actual representative certainly help things get done.
At TheRezNews.com, we want to help you cut through the layers of government and various representative districts to help you hold your specific representative accountable.
