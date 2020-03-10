Vote Today - Primary Elections for Federal Office

Vote today in the primary races for Congress and President.
Rankin County Sample Ballot 3.10.2020 Primary Races by TheRezNews.com on ScribdHere is a link to the Rankin County sample ballot, which should be the same for all of the Reservoir Area.
Races to watch:
Congress - Republican Primary - MS3 (Reservoir Area and Some Parts of Madison County)
- James Tulp
- Michael Guest
- Bernie Sanders
- Joe Biden
You can only vote in one party's primary. For example, you cannot vote for Rep. Guest and Joe Biden because they will appear on different ballots.
Prediction: Chalk advances across the board.
