Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Vote Today - Primary Elections for Federal Office


Vote today in the primary races for Congress and President.

Here is a link to the Rankin County sample ballot, which should be the same for all of the Reservoir Area.

Races to watch:

Congress - Republican Primary - MS3 (Reservoir Area and Some Parts of Madison County)
  • James Tulp 
  • Michael Guest
Democratic Presidential Primary
  • Bernie Sanders
  • Joe Biden 
You can only vote in one party's primary.  For example, you cannot vote for Rep. Guest and Joe Biden because they will appear on different ballots. 

Prediction: Chalk advances across the board. 
Posted by Seth at 3/10/2020 09:00:00 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)