Flowood Pier1 Closing Soon

The Flowood (and Jackson metro's only) Pier1 location will be closing soon due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
As announced on the Pier1 website, Pier1 is seeking an "orderly wind-down" of its retail operations and closing all of its retail locations, which obviously includes Flowood.
Details
Pier 1 announced on May 19, 2020 that it has filed a motion seeking court approval to begin an orderly wind-down of the company’s retail operations as soon as reasonably possible after store locations are able to reopen following mandated closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company expects to continue serving customers in its stores through early fall 2020. Store closing dates will vary by location.
Notably, the Flowood Pier1 location recently paid over $23,000 in annual real property taxes and collected thousands of dollars of sales taxes.
Brick and mortar retail is certainly tough, but American ingenuity and innovation will prevail. With that in mind, a nice midsize building will be available in Dogwood in the coming months.
What's likely to take its place?
