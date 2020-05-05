Tractor Supply Co., Coming to Flowood

|View from Lakeland Drive
The bricks and mortar for the new retail outlet can be seen east of Waffle House on the north side of Lakeland Drive. See the map below:
According to tractorsupply.com, Tractor Supply already has three other locations in the metro area (Canton, Clinton, and Richland), so this development appears to be TSC's latest foray in the Jackson metro centered on the Reservoir area.
An email request to Tractor Supply for further details has not been returned.
UPDATE: 2:00 5/6/2020 - TSC sent the following email:
"... a Tractor Supply will be opening in Flowood in Summer 2020. Tractor Supply is committed to providing our customers with the essential items such as animal feed, pet food and supplies, and cleaning necessities. Other essential items for the rural lifestyle include, pet medicines, agricultural supplies, and heating fuel along with hardware and maintenance supplies. The store will provide about 15 new jobs to the area, with at least half of those being full time positions....The Flowood store is one of more than 80 stores that will open in 2020." About Tractor Supply
