HB1087 May End Prohibition of Possession of Alcoholic Beverages In Rankin County

Accordingly, possession of wine, whiskey, or similar "alcoholic beverages" in the comfort of your own Rankin County home is illegal as noted previously by TheRezNews.com. You have a nice wine cellar or bar at your beautiful Rankin County property? That is technically illegal.
Skeptical? Take a look at HB1087, which seeks to amend the alcoholic beverages law of Mississippi to permit possession of such alcoholic beverages. This bill wouldn't be necessary if possession was already legal.
Of course, you can consume whiskey and wine in certain Rankin County restaurants. For about the last 10 years, Rankin County restaurants and clubs have been permitted to seek "resort status", which allows for the sale of wine, whiskey, and liquor by-the-glass. Rankin County is "wet" for beer and light wine so the possession and sale of beer and light wine are currently legal.
Notably, even if HB1087 becomes law (as of 6/16/20, it appears to have passed Senate and will be returned to House for concurrence with minor amendments) purchasing alcoholic beverages such as wine, whiskey, etc., (except in certain restaurants) will remain illegal in Rankin County.
You want to enjoy a nice bottle of chianti at your Rankin County home? You'll first have to drive over the river to Hinds or Madison County to buy it. Currently, bringing such wine or alcoholic beverages back to Rankin County is illegal. Assuming HB1087 becomes law, such trips will no longer be illegal and Rankin Countians can finally build wine cellars and legally have a small cocktail party at their home. Just don't buy that devil's brew here.
No comments:
Post a Comment