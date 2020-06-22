If Soggy Sweat Was Here Today - Soggy Sweat on Changing the State Flag

If you're not familiar with Noah "Soggy" Sweat, you are missing a classic pillar of Mississippi history. Mississippi was the last state to end statewide prohibition. Of course, alcohol in Mississippi was and remains very controversial. Soggy captured the nuance and "both sides" of the alcohol debate with a fantastic Mississippi House of Representatives floor speech titled "If by Whiskey" that can be read here.
Since the current state flag is the controversial topic de jour, I thought it appropriate to adapt Rep. Sweat's theory to the question of changing the state flag.
My friends, I had not intended to discuss this controversial subject at this particular time. However, I want you to know that I do not shun controversy. On the contrary, I will take a stand on any issue at any time, regardless of how fraught with controversy it might be. You have asked me how I feel about changing the state flag particularly to remove the canton designed by general P.G.T. Beauregard. All right, this is how I feel about changing the state flag:
If when you say the changing the state flag, you mean capitulating to the northern snowflakes that are offended at everything and their commensurate mob, or judging historical leaders of yesteryear by our standards today, or bowing to outside pressure, sanitizing our history, or removing the flag of those that valiantly defended their way of life from outside aggression, the flag of “states’ rights”, then certainly I am against changing it.
But, if when you say let’s keep the Beauregard flag of Mississippi you mean, the flag containing a canton associated with the Confederacy, a banner placed in service after Reconstruction not to honor the dead but symbolizing the establishment of a systemic system of white supremacy, a flag honoring the greatest attempt to dissolve our state’s union with the United States of America, a flag associated with an armed rebellion that killed American soldiers with the declared purpose of maintaining slavery, a flag adopted by racist, white supremacists that lynch children and assassinate civil rights workers, a banner that divides our state into “us” and “them” and delves us into vitriolic arguments quicker than a hiccup? Then certainly I am for changing it.
This is my stand. I will not retreat from it. I will not compromise.
