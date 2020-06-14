PUT IT UP, MISSISSIPPI!

Symbols matter, y'all. We need symbols that reflect positively upon our beautiful state that stretches from the Mississippi Delta to the Gulf of Mexico.
Unfortunately, a ubiquitous state symbol simply fails to represent the diversity and reach of our state.
If you've driven on any state highway in Mississippi, you've certainly seen a sign like this:
That is Mississippi's state highway shield; a bland circle that does very little to evoke a sense of pride in our state. This sign is literally the default state route shield pursuant to the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices. Mississippi and only 4 other states use the default, which means 45 of the 50 states seized an opportunity to promote their state to the millions of travelers and residents that hit the road daily. Sure, it's a little detail, but branding and little details make a difference. A circle is woefully inadequate to illustrate Mississippi. Why haven't we moved us into the 21st century and adopted a sign that promotes Mississippi like our neighboring states?
Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, and most other states use a much more imaginative design that promotes the state.
It's time, Mississippi. No longer should our beautiful state be associated with a default, bland circle.
Here is a potential replacement sign: Imagine the pride that we could ALL take in seeing this bad boy fly from the delta to the coast.
|Potential New Mississippi State Highway Shield - Credit to Josh Carver for design work.
No need for a referendum on that beauty. Changing the standard sign should not require spending additional taxpayer funds or an act of the Legislature. The change could be accomplished over time by installing the new sign as the old signs eventually come down for maintenance, weather, or construction. According to Miss. Code Ann. 63-3-301, the commissioner of the Department of Public Safety has the authority to adopt a manual of traffic-control devices, so this may not require sausage-making in Jackson, but, of course, the Legislature/Governor could certainly require it.
This is such a no brainer, it's time to #putitup, Mississippi.
To make this Reservoir related, perhaps the Bob Anthony Parkway (Spillway Road) should be designated a state route as it is a major arterial street that crosses county lines. This was done to Flowood Drive (HWY 468) and Airport Road is designated as State Highway 475. Imagine that sign in your sight as you cross the beautiful Rez!
