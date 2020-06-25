RunStrong Hosts Reservoir Loop Challenge

On June 6, 2020, RunStrong hosted the second annual Rez Loop Challenge. RunStrong is a local runner’s training/coaching/event facility located at 1909 Spillway Road in Brandon.
The Rez Loop Challenge involves running around the Pelahatchie Bay multipurpose trail as many times as possible in a 12 hour period. Each loop on the trail is approximately 11 miles.
On a hot June morning, more than 46 participants ran over 103 total laps. Brandon Alverson won the event by running 6 laps (67 miles) in just over 11 hours. Maybe it’s not quite the Barkley Marthons, but we all know how hot the Reservoir sun is in June. One loop is a challenge and many ran multiple loops.
Congrats to all the participants and Congrats to my friend, Jeremy at RunStrong for a great event.
If you are interested in running and training, RunStrong is a great group and resources. Check them out here:
@RunStrongms on Facebook
@runstrong.ms on Instagram
