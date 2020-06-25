Thursday, June 25, 2020

RunStrong Hosts Reservoir Loop Challenge



On June 6, 2020, RunStrong hosted the second annual Rez Loop Challenge.  RunStrong is a local runner’s training/coaching/event facility located at 1909 Spillway Road in Brandon.  

The Rez Loop Challenge involves running around the Pelahatchie Bay multipurpose trail as many times as possible in a 12 hour period.  Each loop on the trail is approximately 11 miles. 

On a hot June morning, more than 46 participants ran over 103 total laps.  Brandon Alverson won the event by running 6 laps (67 miles) in just over 11 hours. Maybe it’s not quite the Barkley Marthons, but we all know how hot the Reservoir sun is in June.  One loop is a challenge and many ran multiple loops.  

Congrats to all the participants and Congrats to my friend, Jeremy at RunStrong for a great event.

If you are interested in running and training, RunStrong is a great group and resources.  Check them out here:

@RunStrongms on Facebook
@runstrong.ms on Instagram
www.runstrongshop.com


Posted by Seth at 6/25/2020 10:49:00 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)